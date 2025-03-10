Hetty: Open-source HTTP toolkit for security research
Hetty is an open-source HTTP toolkit designed for security research, offering a free alternative to commercial tools like Burp Suite Pro.
Built with the needs of penetration testers, security professionals, and bug bounty hunters in mind, Hetty provides a set of features for HTTP interception, analysis, and manipulation.
Features
- MITM HTTP proxy – Capture and inspect traffic with advanced logging and search capabilities.
- HTTP client – Manually create, edit, and replay requests for detailed testing.
- Request and response Interception – Modify, resend, or cancel traffic for in-depth analysis.
- Scope management – Keep engagements organized by defining project boundaries.
- Web-based interface – Intuitive, user-friendly UI for seamless workflow management.
- Project-based storage – Store and manage research data efficiently within structured projects.
Hetty is available for free on GitHub.
Must read:
- GitHub CISO on security strategy and collaborating with the open-source community
- Don’t let these open-source cybersecurity tools slip under your radar
- 33 open-source cybersecurity solutions you didn’t know you needed