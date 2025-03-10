Hetty: Open-source HTTP toolkit for security research

Hetty is an open-source HTTP toolkit designed for security research, offering a free alternative to commercial tools like Burp Suite Pro.

Built with the needs of penetration testers, security professionals, and bug bounty hunters in mind, Hetty provides a set of features for HTTP interception, analysis, and manipulation.

Features

MITM HTTP proxy – Capture and inspect traffic with advanced logging and search capabilities.

– Capture and inspect traffic with advanced logging and search capabilities. HTTP client – Manually create, edit, and replay requests for detailed testing.

– Manually create, edit, and replay requests for detailed testing. Request and response Interception – Modify, resend, or cancel traffic for in-depth analysis.

– Modify, resend, or cancel traffic for in-depth analysis. Scope management – Keep engagements organized by defining project boundaries.

– Keep engagements organized by defining project boundaries. Web-based interface – Intuitive, user-friendly UI for seamless workflow management.

– Intuitive, user-friendly UI for seamless workflow management. Project-based storage – Store and manage research data efficiently within structured projects.

Hetty is available for free on GitHub.

